🏛️ Lexington Human Rights: Survey, Anti-Hate, MLK 2027

The Lexington Human Rights Committee plans a hybrid meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 9:00–11:00 a.m. It will be in person at the Lexington Community Center, 39 Marrett Rd, and online by Zoom (Meeting ID 856 4374 3692, Passcode 200563). Christina Lin is Chair, Stephanie Hsu is Vice Chair, and the clerk seat is open.

They will open the meeting, approve past minutes, then talk about feedback on the “Vision for Lexington” survey and planning a 2027 town-wide survey with UMass–Lowell’s Center for Program Evaluation.

A major topic is anti-hate and anti-bias work, including a project called “The State of Belonging in Lexington: Understanding Community Experience of Hate, Bias, Discrimination, and Othering” and updates on recent incidents. They will also plan “MLK 2027 – Community Conversation on Race.”

Members and liaisons will share updates on:

MCAS disparities presented at a School Committee meeting (minutes pages 4–34 )

presented at a School Committee meeting (minutes pages ) Social Justice roundtables for high school students from District Attorney Ryan’s office

for high school students from District Attorney Ryan’s office The 2026 Greater Boston Housing Report Card

There is time for unexpected items and a public comment period for non-agenda topics: up to 6 minutes total, 2 minutes per speaker. Committee members will only ask clarifying questions.

The notice cites “An Act Extending Certain COVID-19 Measures” and says the in-person meeting will continue even if the Zoom connection fails. The Town address is 1625 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, MA 02420.