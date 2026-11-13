🏛️ Lexington Board of Health: Nov. 17 Meeting Topics & Times

The Lexington Board of Health will meet by Zoom on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 pm. It is a remote webinar with a passcode of 520258. People can also join by phone at +1 646 876 9923 using Webinar ID 948 1756 6026 and passcode 520258.

The Board will start with roll call and approval of past meeting minutes. At 6:35 pm, there is an Open Forum where residents can speak for 2 minutes each and must give their name and address.

At 6:40 pm, the Board will look at an update to the fee schedule. At 6:45 pm, they will review proposed Article XXIII, which would ban the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of synthetically derived cannabinoids, kratom products, and other unregulated novel intoxicating products.

At 7:05 pm, they will set the 2027 Board of Health meeting schedule.

At 7:10 pm, the Board will get a measles update, then at 7:25 pm discuss follow-up with food establishments.

At 7:45 pm, staff will give Environmental Health, Community Health, and Director’s reports. At 7:50 pm, they will review correspondence and information, then handle new and old business at 7:55 pm, with adjournment planned for 8:00 pm.

Items may be taken out of order at the Chair’s discretion. The agenda was filed with the Town Clerk on November 13, 2026 at 11:40 am.