🚧 During the week of November 16, MDR will have several work crews out on the Central Street project, spread between Central Street and Pulaski Street.

Crews will be doing two main jobs:

Taking out the temporary water main that was used during earlier work

that was used during earlier work Putting in new drainage structures to help manage stormwater

This work will move along a large stretch of the project area, not just one small spot, so drivers will see activity in different locations over the course of the week.

To keep the project moving, traffic will be shifted around the work zones. That means lane shifts, but the plan does not include any full detours off Central or Pulaski. You should still be able to drive through the area, just with changed lane patterns.

From time to time, traffic may be paused briefly while crews move equipment or complete certain tasks. These pauses are expected to last only a few minutes at a time.

If you travel on Central Street or Pulaski Street during that week, plan for slightly slower trips and watch for lane changes, workers, and traffic control signs in the construction area.