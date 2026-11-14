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📅 SBRSD shares November 13 family newsletter
13 days ago
📅 SBRSD November 13 family newsletter
The Southern Berkshire Regional School District has shared its November 13, 2026 newsletter for SBRSD families.
In the note, Dr. Ricca:
- Honors Veterans Day and thanks veterans and their families in the community
- Reminds families that this is the last full week of school before Thanksgiving break
- Notes that the weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break can be tough for some students and families
- Encourages families to reach out to the school if anything is making school harder for their child so staff can help
The newsletter also includes:
- Important dates
- Kindness Counts at SBRSD
- Stories from our schools
- Info on BerkStudio, Mount Everett Early College, and Innovation Career Pathways
- How to contact the Superintendent
Families are invited to read the full newsletter and contact school staff or the superintendent if their child needs extra support.
More Info: Southern Berkshire Regional School District -
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