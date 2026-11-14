📅 SBRSD November 13 family newsletter

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District has shared its November 13, 2026 newsletter for SBRSD families.

In the note, Dr. Ricca:

Honors Veterans Day and thanks veterans and their families in the community

and thanks veterans and their families in the community Reminds families that this is the last full week of school before Thanksgiving break

Notes that the weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break can be tough for some students and families

can be tough for some students and families Encourages families to reach out to the school if anything is making school harder for their child so staff can help

The newsletter also includes:

Important dates

Kindness Counts at SBRSD

Stories from our schools

Info on BerkStudio , Mount Everett Early College , and Innovation Career Pathways

, , and How to contact the Superintendent

Families are invited to read the full newsletter and contact school staff or the superintendent if their child needs extra support.