🏛️ The Shirley Greenway Committee will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom (Meeting ID 890 0183 8441, Password 107808). The meeting will be recorded. Members will start by reviewing and approving past meeting minutes.

Under Land Protection and Stewardship, they’ll get updates on:

An NSN Wild & Scenic Rivers Community Grant for the Pumpkin Brook Link Invasive Plant Management Project

for the A Forest Legacy Project

The Fredonian Park Restoration and ADA Implementation Project

A Land Protection Prioritization Matrix that helps rank parcels for protection

For Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP) implementation, they’ll talk about a Wilde Rd. Soccer Field land swap idea and work by an Open Space Residential Development (OSRD) Bylaw Working Group with Planning staff.

Under Housing, they’ll hear a Housing Committee update, review Affordable Housing information from Stuart Sears, and discuss environmental impacts of the Parker Village 40B proposal.

They’ll also get updates on Shirley Trails, note that a new Trails Committee is seeking members, and hear about the Ray Farrar Memorial Walkway and Charles Faucher Memorial Trail, including Townsend Rd. Conservation Area boundary flagging.

There will be time for committee comments, other business, and a public comment period for any Greenway-related topics not on the agenda before adjournment.