💰 Check your new property assessment by Nov. 20

Swansea’s Board of Assessors has posted proposed property values online.

To see your proposed assessment, go to https://www.axisgis.com/swanseama and look up your property.

If you think there’s an error or have questions about your value, you have until November 20, 2026 to let the Assessor’s Office know about any issues.

This is your chance to review your value before it’s finalized, so it’s worth taking a few minutes to check.