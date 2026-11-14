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Local Authority
📢 Online neighborhood Q&A on 20 Innerbelt project
12 days ago
📅 Online neighborhood meeting about 20 Innerbelt.
Neighbors can join an online meeting where the Kibou ADH owners and JCBT Architect LLC will be available to answer questions.
The meeting is FREE and held on Zoom:
- Join link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85607000848?pwd=O5ZBpwrZDeIFErzWnbcb7yKA6i4yqe.1
or go to https://app.zoom.us/wc/join and enter:
- Meeting ID: 856 0700 0848
- Passcode: 082870
For more information, contact Ward 1 Councilor Matthew McLaughlin at (617) 999-0924 or mattforward1@gmail.com.
Accessibility accommodations are available on request.
More Info: Neighborhood Meeting: 20 Innerbelt | City of Somer...
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