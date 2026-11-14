📅 Online neighborhood meeting about 20 Innerbelt.

Neighbors can join an online meeting where the Kibou ADH owners and JCBT Architect LLC will be available to answer questions.

The meeting is FREE and held on Zoom:

Join link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85607000848?pwd=O5ZBpwrZDeIFErzWnbcb7yKA6i4yqe.1

or go to https://app.zoom.us/wc/join and enter:

or go to and enter: Meeting ID: 856 0700 0848

856 0700 0848 Passcode: 082870

For more information, contact Ward 1 Councilor Matthew McLaughlin at (617) 999-0924 or mattforward1@gmail.com.

Accessibility accommodations are available on request.