📅 Holiday fun in Cohasset: markets, Santa, and a village stroll

Cohasset has a full lineup of festive events this season:

• Santa’s Coming!

Sat, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. at Government Island dock, Cohasset Harbor. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by boat. Photos on the greenway by Cohasset Sailing Club for a $5 donation.

Raffle to ride on the boat with Santa: tickets at South Shore Community Center are $10 each or 3 for $25 (unlimited entries). Last day to buy is Nov. 24.

• South Shore Merry Market

Sun, Nov. 29, Red Lion Inn Barn. Early Bird 9–10 a.m., general admission 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

50+ local vendors, kids’ Letters to Santa, photos, coloring, music, hot cocoa, coffee, and cash bar.

All ticket proceeds support A Place to Rise. Buy tickets and see the 2026 vendor list on their website.

• Cohasset Village Holiday Stroll

Sat, Dec. 12, 4:30–7:30 p.m. in Cohasset Village. Food, drinks, live music, caroling, hayride, Santa visit, holiday shopping, and raffle baskets in the TruNorth window.

Raffle tickets available online and during the event. Details on the Cohasset Chamber of Commerce Facebook and Instagram.

• Cohasset Holiday Market

Sat, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Deer Hill Elementary School.

Features 80 artists and makers plus specialty food vendors. Admission: $5.