🚧 Route 79 paving and detours on Saturday, Nov. 14

An intermediate paving course is scheduled on Route 79 on Saturday, November 14, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if you can. If you must travel through:

Eastbound (Taunton → Middleboro) : Route 79 stays open eastbound only , with one lane from Galfre Road to Coach Lane (LeBaron) .

: , with from . Precinct Street : Traffic will be diverted onto Montgomery Street and then back to Route 79 via Kingman Street .

: Traffic will be and then back to . Westbound (Middleboro → Taunton): Traffic will be diverted onto Southworth Street, through East Taunton (Middleboro Avenue), and back to Route 79 via Kingman Street.

Plan extra time for your trip or choose another route during these hours.