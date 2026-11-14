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Local Authority
🚧 Downtown Hyannis street work & lane closures Nov 16–20
12 days ago
🚧 Downtown Hyannis construction update: Nov 16–20, 2026
Construction for the Great Streets Downtown Hyannis project continues this week.
When: Monday–Friday, November 16–20, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM
Where: Downtown Hyannis – Six-Points Intersection, Main Street, and North Street
What’s happening:
- Six-Points Intersection: Ongoing underground drainage work and conduit installation. Eversource is expected to start installing utility poles in the project area.
- Main Street (various spots): Sidewalk ramp excavation, curb removal/resetting, and prep for final grading, starting near Main St & Ocean St.
- North Street: Prep work for new sidewalks, curbing, and pedestrian ramps, including surveying and marking work areas.
Traffic impacts:
- Work will cause intermittent lane closures, but no full road closures are expected.
- Drivers and pedestrians should use caution, follow signs, and allow extra time downtown.
All work is weather-dependent and may change.
More info: Barnstable.gov/GreatStreetsHyannis
Traffic/access questions: DPW – 508-790-6400
More Info: Great Streets Downtown Hyannis: Weekly Constructio...
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