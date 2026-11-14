🚧 Downtown Hyannis construction update: Nov 16–20, 2026 Construction for the Great Streets Downtown Hyannis project continues this week. When: Monday–Friday, November 16–20, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

Where: Downtown Hyannis – Six-Points Intersection, Main Street, and North Street What’s happening: Six-Points Intersection: Ongoing underground drainage work and conduit installation. Eversource is expected to start installing utility poles in the project area.

Ongoing underground drainage work and conduit installation. is expected to start installing utility poles in the project area. Main Street (various spots): Sidewalk ramp excavation, curb removal/resetting, and prep for final grading, starting near Main St & Ocean St .

Sidewalk ramp excavation, curb removal/resetting, and prep for final grading, starting near . North Street: Prep work for new sidewalks, curbing, and pedestrian ramps, including surveying and marking work areas. Traffic impacts: Work will cause intermittent lane closures , but no full road closures are expected .

, but . Drivers and pedestrians should use caution, follow signs, and allow extra time downtown. All work is weather-dependent and may change. More info: Barnstable.gov/GreatStreetsHyannis

Traffic/access questions: DPW – 508-790-6400

More Info: Great Streets Downtown Hyannis: Weekly Constructio...