⚠️ Key decisions from Chatham Select Board’s Nov. 10 meeting Here’s a quick rundown of what the Chatham Select Board decided on November 10, 2026: Drinking water: October 2026 water use was down about 7% from October 2025. Wells are pumping 4–6 hours per day . The GAC vessel at the new water treatment plant has been repaired, and Well 4 is shut down for winter.

October 2026 water use was down about from October 2025. Wells are pumping . The at the new water treatment plant has been repaired, and is shut down for winter. Holiday hours: Town facilities, including the Transfer Station , will close at 12 noon on December 24 and December 31 .

Town facilities, including the , will close at . First Night Chatham 2026: The Board approved use of Town properties and resources for December 31, 2026 , with a fireworks rain date of January 1, 2027 at Oyster Pond .

The Board approved use of Town properties and resources for , with a . Alcohol license: A one-day wine & malt license was granted to Anne Day (The Squire Shop) for 488 Main Street on December 11, 2026, 5–9 PM .

A one-day wine & malt license was granted to for on . Bikeways Master Plan: Updated plan approved, pending edits suggested by the Board.

Updated plan approved, pending edits suggested by the Board. Wetlands By-Law: Proposed changes were presented; the Board delayed action to review possible impacts on their own properties.

Proposed changes were presented; the Board delayed action to review possible impacts on their own properties. Committees: Independence Day Parade Committee expanded from 5 to 7 members. Community Housing Partnership reduced from 7 to 5 full members, with 2 alternate seats created. New Municipal Projects and Facilities Maintenance Committee created (7 members with construction-related backgrounds). Local State Building Code Board of Appeals disbanded. No appointments will be made to the Personnel Committee ; instead, the Chair, Member Smith, Town Manager, and HR Director will edit personnel policies.

You can watch the full meeting on Chatham TV’s on-demand archive.

More Info: The Mainsheet November 13, 2026