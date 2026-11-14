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Local Authority
⚠️ What the Chatham Select Board decided on Nov. 10
12 days ago
⚠️ Key decisions from Chatham Select Board’s Nov. 10 meeting
Here’s a quick rundown of what the Chatham Select Board decided on November 10, 2026:
- Drinking water: October 2026 water use was down about 7% from October 2025. Wells are pumping 4–6 hours per day. The GAC vessel at the new water treatment plant has been repaired, and Well 4 is shut down for winter.
- Holiday hours: Town facilities, including the Transfer Station, will close at 12 noon on December 24 and December 31.
- First Night Chatham 2026: The Board approved use of Town properties and resources for December 31, 2026, with a fireworks rain date of January 1, 2027 at Oyster Pond.
- Alcohol license: A one-day wine & malt license was granted to Anne Day (The Squire Shop) for 488 Main Street on December 11, 2026, 5–9 PM.
- Bikeways Master Plan: Updated plan approved, pending edits suggested by the Board.
- Wetlands By-Law: Proposed changes were presented; the Board delayed action to review possible impacts on their own properties.
- Committees:
- Independence Day Parade Committee expanded from 5 to 7 members.
- Community Housing Partnership reduced from 7 to 5 full members, with 2 alternate seats created.
- New Municipal Projects and Facilities Maintenance Committee created (7 members with construction-related backgrounds).
- Local State Building Code Board of Appeals disbanded.
- No appointments will be made to the Personnel Committee; instead, the Chair, Member Smith, Town Manager, and HR Director will edit personnel policies.
You can watch the full meeting on Chatham TV’s on-demand archive.
More Info: The Mainsheet November 13, 2026
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