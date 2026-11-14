⚠️ Public Works board to discuss water & sewer rules Nov. 18

The Board of Public Works will meet in person on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 50 Payson Avenue, Conference Room 1, 1st floor.

Planned topics include:

Public Speak (time for residents to share comments)

(time for residents to share comments) Approval of the November 4, 2026 meeting minutes

meeting minutes Discussion of updates to the Water & Sewer regulations

Director’s report

If you care about local water and sewer regulations, you can attend and share your thoughts during Public Speak.