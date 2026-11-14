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Local Authority
⚠️ Nov. 18 meeting on updates to water & sewer rules
11 days ago
⚠️ Public Works board to discuss water & sewer rules Nov. 18
The Board of Public Works will meet in person on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 50 Payson Avenue, Conference Room 1, 1st floor.
Planned topics include:
- Public Speak (time for residents to share comments)
- Approval of the November 4, 2026 meeting minutes
- Discussion of updates to the Water & Sewer regulations
- Director’s report
If you care about local water and sewer regulations, you can attend and share your thoughts during Public Speak.
More Info: Calendar • Board of Public Works
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