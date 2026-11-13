⚠️ Middlesex Canal Commission meets online via Zoom

The Middlesex Canal Commission will hold its next meeting by Zoom only, under Chapter 2 of the Acts of 2025. There is no in‑person option.

You can join using:

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86014685039?pwd=2c099zXlqzmJOmbJnczY0V37QApHsl.1

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86014685039?pwd=2c099zXlqzmJOmbJnczY0V37QApHsl.1 Meeting ID: 860 1468 5039

Passcode: 145229

Phone options (one-tap mobile in the US):

+1 305-224-1968,,86014685039#,,,,*145229#

+1 309-205-3325,,86014685039#,,,,*145229#

There is also a meeting chat link and a special link to join and take notes during the session.

The agenda was posted on Nov 12, 2026 at 3:20pm and the meeting is free and accessible. If you need special assistance, you can request accommodations through the city.

This is a good option if you’re interested in the work of the Middlesex Canal Commission and prefer to attend from home.