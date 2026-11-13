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Somerville
📅 Online Fair Housing Commission meeting on Nov. 19
11 days ago
📅 Join Somerville’s Fair Housing Commission Meeting Online
The Fair Housing Commission will meet by Zoom on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. This is a public meeting and is free to attend.
How to join:
- Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84366060730?pwd=0SMvhRoEaXsOG8buso38tpLxScuaRh.1
- Call-in number: +1 309-205-3325
- Webinar ID: 843 6606 0730
- Passcode: 492244
Accessibility:
- For CART, ASL, alternative formats, or other accommodations, contact the ADA Coordinator at 617-625-6600 x 2059 or ada@somervillema.gov.
- Need an interpreter? Email languageaccess@somervillema.gov or call 311 (617-666-3311) at least 7 days before the meeting.
An agenda for the meeting was posted on November 12, 2026.
More Info: Fair Housing Commission Meeting | City of Somervil...
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