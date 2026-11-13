💰 Grants for Allston-Brighton neighborhood projects now open Boston College is offering $2,564,000 in grants through the Neighborhood Improvement Fund (NIF) for 2026. Money can support projects like: Public parks and open space

Neighborhood beautification

Transportation and roadway improvements

Public safety projects

Public art Projects must: Provide broad public benefit in Allston-Brighton

in Focus especially on Lake Street, Foster Street, Cleveland Circle, Commonwealth Avenue, and Brighton Center

Show strong community support as part of the application How to apply Get forms on the BC IMP webpage

Submit by 5:00 PM on January 11, 2027

Email PDF applications to [email protected]

Or mail/drop off to: Boston College, Office of Governmental & Community Affairs, Hopkins House, 116 College Road, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, in an envelope marked “2023 NIF Grant.” Late submissions (emailed, postmarked, or delivered after January 11, 2027) will not be accepted.

More Info: Funding through the Neighborhood Improvement Fund ...