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Boston
💰 $2.56M in Boston College neighborhood grants open for 2026
10 days ago
💰 Grants for Allston-Brighton neighborhood projects now open
Boston College is offering $2,564,000 in grants through the Neighborhood Improvement Fund (NIF) for 2026.
Money can support projects like:
- Public parks and open space
- Neighborhood beautification
- Transportation and roadway improvements
- Public safety projects
- Public art
Projects must:
- Provide broad public benefit in Allston-Brighton
- Focus especially on Lake Street, Foster Street, Cleveland Circle, Commonwealth Avenue, and Brighton Center
- Show strong community support as part of the application
How to apply
- Get forms on the BC IMP webpage
- Submit by 5:00 PM on January 11, 2027
- Email PDF applications to [email protected]
- Or mail/drop off to: Boston College, Office of Governmental & Community Affairs, Hopkins House, 116 College Road, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467, in an envelope marked “2023 NIF Grant.”
Late submissions (emailed, postmarked, or delivered after January 11, 2027) will not be accepted.
More Info: Funding through the Neighborhood Improvement Fund ...
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