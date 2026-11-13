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Hingham
📅 Ivy & Bean book club for 2nd & 3rd graders – Nov 17
9 days ago
📅 2nd & 3rd Grade Book Club: Ivy & Bean
Kids in 2nd and 3rd grade are invited to a fun, in-person book group at Hingham Public Library.
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Time: 4:30–5:30 PM
Location: Activity Room, 66 Leavitt Street, Hingham, MA 02043
Contact: Children's Dept – 781-741-1405 x1403
This month the group is reading Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. We’ll chat about the book and then play games or do a craft together.
No registration is needed—just show up with your reader and enjoy a relaxed, book-loving hour.
More Info: Calendar • 2nd & 3rd Grade Book Group | Ivy & Bea...
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