📅 2nd & 3rd Grade Book Club: Ivy & Bean

Kids in 2nd and 3rd grade are invited to a fun, in-person book group at Hingham Public Library.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 4:30–5:30 PM

Location: Activity Room, 66 Leavitt Street, Hingham, MA 02043

Contact: Children's Dept – 781-741-1405 x1403

This month the group is reading Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. We’ll chat about the book and then play games or do a craft together.

No registration is needed—just show up with your reader and enjoy a relaxed, book-loving hour.