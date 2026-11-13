📅 Friends of Gleason Library annual meeting & author talk

Join the Friends of Gleason Public Library for their Annual Meeting with author Eric Moskowitz in conversation with Carlisle’s Dave Boettcher on Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

Moskowitz is the author of “The Hardest, Longest Race: Henry Ford and the Cross-Country Contest That Changed America.” He spent 12 years at The Boston Globe, was part of the team that won a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing, and has also written for The Atlantic and The New York Times.

Details:

Date & time: Wednesday, November 18, 7 p.m.

Location: Saint Irene Church, 181 East St, lower level hall

Host: Friends of Gleason Public Library

Friends of Perks: Refreshments will be served; books available for purchase and signing

All are welcome to come hear the talk, meet the author, and support the Friends of the Library.