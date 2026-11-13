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📢 Explore The Opioid Project’s art and recovery stories online
📢 Art and audio stories on opioid use, loss, and recovery
The Opioid Project is an online collection of artwork and personal stories about substance use, grief, and healing.
Each piece includes:
- A short written artist statement explaining the meaning of the art
- A photo you can click to hear an audio recording from the artist
- A first‑person narrative sharing memories, struggles, and hope in the artist’s own voice
The project aims to change how we see opioid use disorder by sharing real experiences of trauma, recovery, stigma, and loss through art and storytelling.
To hear the stories and explore the artwork, visit Health Story Collaborative’s website through the link on the Opioid Project page.
The Opioid Project was funded by the Christine Gallery Community Benefit Grant Program from Emerson Hospital.
More Info: Great Meadows Public Health Collaborative - The Op...
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