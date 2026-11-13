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Massachusetts
💰 Tick testing subsidy and safety tips in Massachusetts
9 days ago
💰 Discounted tick testing and safety tips for local residents
Ticks are common in Massachusetts and can spread Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and the rare Powassan virus. The Great Meadows Public Health Collaborative shares these tips:
Prevent tick bites
- Stay on clear trails; avoid tall grass, brush, and wooded areas.
- Wear long sleeves, pants tucked into socks, and light-colored clothing.
- Use EPA-approved repellents with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- After being outdoors, check your whole body, plus kids and pets.
- Shower within 2 hours of coming inside.
- Use vet-recommended tick prevention for pets.
If you find a tick
- Remove it quickly with fine-tipped tweezers, pulling straight up.
- Clean the bite with soap and water or alcohol.
- Write down the date and location of the bite.
- Call your healthcare provider if you get a rash, fever, or flu-like symptoms.
Tick testing subsidy Residents in the GMPHC Region can order a Tick Report at a discount: $20 instead of $50 (a $30 subsidy). Visit www.TickReport.com for details.
More Info: Great Meadows Public Health Collaborative - Tick-b...
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