🚨 Grafton Municipal Center closed for in-person visits Nov 13

The Grafton Municipal Center will be closed for in-person business on Friday, November 13, 2026 due to facility work.

Town staff will still be working remotely and are available to help you by phone and email.

If you need to reach a specific department or staff member, use the online staff directory to find their contact information.

Plan to handle any town business by phone or email on November 13, or visit the Municipal Center on another day when the building is open.