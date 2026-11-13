📅 Make a one‑of‑a‑kind holiday pendant at the library

Join Cheryl at the Taft Public Library on Tuesday, December 1 at 6:30 PM for a Holiday Pendant Workshop.

You’ll get to create your own unique holiday pendant in a small, hands‑on session.

Registration is required and spots are limited, so be sure to sign up early to save your seat.

Where: Taft Public Library

When: Tuesday, December 1, 6:30 PM

What to do now: Register with the library to attend (spots are limited).