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Mendon
📅 Holiday Pendant Workshop at Taft Public Library
7 days ago
📅 Make a one‑of‑a‑kind holiday pendant at the library
Join Cheryl at the Taft Public Library on Tuesday, December 1 at 6:30 PM for a Holiday Pendant Workshop.
You’ll get to create your own unique holiday pendant in a small, hands‑on session.
Registration is required and spots are limited, so be sure to sign up early to save your seat.
Where: Taft Public Library
When: Tuesday, December 1, 6:30 PM
What to do now: Register with the library to attend (spots are limited).
More Info: Holiday Pendant Workshop • Mendon, MA
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