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⚠️ Saturday town park holiday decorating event canceled
4 days ago
⚠️ Saturday holiday decorating at the town park is canceled
The town’s Holiday Decorating event that was planned for Saturday, November 14 at the town park has been canceled.
Most of the decorating is already done, so volunteers are not needed this Saturday.
The town thanks everyone who already came out to help — your time and effort are appreciated.
More Info: Saturday Holiday Decorating Canceled • Washington,...
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