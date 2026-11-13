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🚧 Bound Brook Island Rd closed to all traffic through early March 2027
4 days ago
🚧 Long-term closure of Bound Brook Island Road starts November 16 as part of the Herring River Restoration Project.
What’s happening
N&M Construction is closing Bound Brook Island Rd. for the winter season to install culvert #2 along the Herring River. No vehicle, bike, or pedestrian traffic will be allowed through the closure.
Detours
- Southbound traffic: use Pamet Point Road
- Northbound traffic: use Coles Neck Road
- Residents on Bound Brook Island: must access from the north via Pamet Point Road
The detour is expected to last through early March 2027.
Plan extra travel time and adjust your regular routes while this work is underway.
More Info: Long Term Road Closure Bound Brook Island Road Beg...
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