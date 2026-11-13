🚧 Long-term closure of Bound Brook Island Road starts November 16 as part of the Herring River Restoration Project.

What’s happening

N&M Construction is closing Bound Brook Island Rd. for the winter season to install culvert #2 along the Herring River. No vehicle, bike, or pedestrian traffic will be allowed through the closure.

Detours

Southbound traffic: use Pamet Point Road

use Northbound traffic: use Coles Neck Road

use Residents on Bound Brook Island: must access from the north via Pamet Point Road

The detour is expected to last through early March 2027.

Plan extra travel time and adjust your regular routes while this work is underway.