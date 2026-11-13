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Hatfield
📢 Dec. 9 Hatfield forum with dinner on major town plans
4 days ago
📅 Help Shape Hatfield’s Future at Dec. 9 Community Forum
The Town of Hatfield is hosting a community forum on Wednesday, December 9 at Hatfield Elementary School.
- Time: Doors open 5:45 pm for dinner; program runs 6:15–7:30 pm
- Format: Brief presentation in the Cafetorium, then interactive, hands-on activities in the gym
- Extras: Dinner provided and raffle prizes for attendees
Residents can share input on several major town efforts, including:
- Housing Production Plan
- Zoning Rewrite
- Economic Development Action Plan
- Hazard Mitigation Plan
- Municipal Facilities Flood Resilience
- Farmland Protection Plan
- Progress on the Hatfield Comprehensive Plan, the town budget outlook, and public safety services (including possible new Fire/Ambulance investments).
All residents are invited to come, have dinner, and talk with Town staff and neighbors about these plans.
More Info: Town Holding Community Forum on Planning Efforts 1...
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