📅 Help Shape Hatfield’s Future at Dec. 9 Community Forum

The Town of Hatfield is hosting a community forum on Wednesday, December 9 at Hatfield Elementary School.

Time: Doors open 5:45 pm for dinner ; program runs 6:15–7:30 pm

Doors open for ; program runs Format: Brief presentation in the Cafetorium , then interactive, hands-on activities in the gym

Brief presentation in the , then interactive, hands-on activities in the Extras: Dinner provided and raffle prizes for attendees

Residents can share input on several major town efforts, including:

Housing Production Plan

Zoning Rewrite

Economic Development Action Plan

Hazard Mitigation Plan

Municipal Facilities Flood Resilience

Farmland Protection Plan

Progress on the Hatfield Comprehensive Plan, the town budget outlook, and public safety services (including possible new Fire/Ambulance investments).

All residents are invited to come, have dinner, and talk with Town staff and neighbors about these plans.