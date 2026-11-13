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📅 Drop-in help to start using the Libby ebook app
3 days ago
📢 Get one-on-one help using the Libby app
Want to read ebooks or listen to digital audiobooks on your phone or tablet, but not sure how to start? The library is offering drop-in help on Tuesdays in December from 4:00–5:00 PM.
Staff will walk you through:
- Downloading the Libby app
- Signing in with your library card
- Finding and borrowing ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines
Bring:
- Your library card
- Your phone, tablet, or laptop
- Your Apple ID or Google Play Store login so you can download the app
Libby is a free app that works on iOS 10+, Android 7.1+, and newer Fire tablets, or in a web browser at libbyapp.com on Windows, Mac, or Chromebook.
More Info: Learn to Use Libby! | Athol Public Library
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