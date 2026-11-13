📢 Get one-on-one help using the Libby app

Want to read ebooks or listen to digital audiobooks on your phone or tablet, but not sure how to start? The library is offering drop-in help on Tuesdays in December from 4:00–5:00 PM.

Staff will walk you through:

Downloading the Libby app

app Signing in with your library card

Finding and borrowing ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines

Bring:

Your library card

Your phone, tablet, or laptop

Your Apple ID or Google Play Store login so you can download the app

Libby is a free app that works on iOS 10+, Android 7.1+, and newer Fire tablets, or in a web browser at libbyapp.com on Windows, Mac, or Chromebook.