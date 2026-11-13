⚠️ Saturday holiday decorating at the town park is canceled.

The town says the Holiday Decorating that was planned for Saturday, November 14 at the town park will not take place. Most of the decorating is already done, so volunteers are not needed this Saturday.

If you were planning to come help, you can cross it off your schedule. The town also sends a big thank-you to everyone who already came out to decorate — your time and effort are appreciated.