🏛️ Harvard Conservation: Wetlands, Willard Farm & Land Projects

📅 Harvard Conservation: Wetlands, Dogs, Benches & More (Oct 15)

The Harvard Conservation Commission met online on October 15, 2026 at 7:05pm. Members present were Jim Burns (Chair), John Lee, Jaye Waldron, and Britt Argow (joined at 7:08pm), along with Conservation Agent Liz Allard and Jason Cole. They approved the September 24 (as amended) and October 1, 2026 minutes by unanimous roll‑call votes.

8 Willow Road – Site Walk and Enforcement Order

The Commission did not take up the requested Release of Enforcement Order for 8 Willow Road. Instead, they:

Scheduled a site walk for October 27, 2026 at 8:15am

Plan to discuss the Release at the November 5, 2026 meeting

They also noted that Town Meeting is Tuesday at 6pm (no date listed in these minutes).

Eldridge Road Culvert Replacement – Hearing Continued

At 7:06pm, the Commission reopened the continued Notice of Intent for the Harvard Department of Public Works, Eldridge Road, DEP#177‑0775 / Harvard#0826‑01.

Project summary:

Replace an old corrugated metal pipe culvert

New structure: 6‑foot wide by 8‑foot high concrete box culvert

Work affects: Bank Bordering Vegetated Wetland Land Under Water Bordering Land Subject to Flooding Inner Riparian Area

Impacts are described as permanent and temporary, with “in‑kind” replacement where possible

At the applicant’s request, the Commission voted unanimously to continue the hearing to November 5, 2026 at 7:05pm.

67 Warren Avenue – Tree Removal Near Wetlands

At 7:16pm, the Commission reopened the Determination of Applicability for Jason Cole, 67 Warren Avenue, Harvard#0926‑03, about removing trees for safety within the 100‑foot wetland buffer.

Key points:

Cole contacted two arborists but had no response.

Tree Warden JC Ferguson inspected the site and wrote a memo: Because the lot is very dense with trees, no replacement planting is needed . Trimming the top third of some pines would let in more light and help smaller trees grow.

inspected the site and wrote a memo: John Lee agreed there was no room to plant more trees and supported a waiver.

Ferguson recommended keeping trees #4 and #7 on the plan.

on the plan. Cole wanted to remove tree #7 despite that.

despite that. Liz Allard explained that only trees that are dead or diseased and a safety threat are automatically exempt from Chapter 147‑14; not all 10 trees met that test, so a waiver was required.

Actions taken:

John Lee moved to grant a Waiver to Chapter 147‑14 – passed unanimously by roll call. Lee then moved to close the hearing and issue a Negative #3 Determination of Applicability with conditions: Tree #4 must remain for up to 2.5 years .

. After that, the need to remove tree #4 will be reassessed.

At the same time, they will reassess whether native plants are needed to help revegetate the area.

This motion also passed unanimously by roll call.

203 Ayer Road – Certificates of Compliance

The Commission voted unanimously to issue Certificates of Compliance for 203 Ayer Road, DEP#177‑0707 and DEP#177‑0711.

$400,000 Conservation Restriction for Willard Farm

The Commission reviewed its 2028 Community Preservation Committee (CPC) Application.

John Lee moved to approve an application for $400,000 in CPC funds

in CPC funds Purpose: to purchase a Conservation Restriction on Willard Farm, 218 Still River Road

on Motion was seconded and approved unanimously by roll call

Dog Tracking & Rescue Training on Conservation Land

A request was made to use Prospect and Dean’s Hill conservation lands for tracking and rescue training for dogs.

Jim Burns asked for the Land Stewardship Subcommittee (LSS) opinion.

opinion. Liz Allard said LSS was okay with the use and had suggested these two properties.

said LSS was and had suggested these two properties. John Lee asked how often the land would be used; Burns asked how many dogs.

Allard only knew training was proposed for Thursday nights and Sundays .

. She recommended: Requiring advance notice to the Commission before each use Posting a sign at the property entrance when training is happening

Burns asked that the requester attend the next meeting.

Allard will invite Paul Morris to the November 5, 2026 meeting.

Eastview Conservation Land – Mowing to Restore the View

For Eastview Conservation Land on Ayer Road:

John Lee and LSS member Ted Maxant reviewed needed maintenance.

reviewed needed maintenance. The Town had mowed the property for about 15–20 years until the machine broke.

until the machine broke. The land has been overgrown for 5–6 years , blocking the view.

, blocking the view. Maxant got a proposal from Harrod Landscaping (Greg Harrod) to mow and restore the view.

Lee moved to accept the Harrod Landscaping proposal to mow Eastview. The motion passed unanimously by roll call.

Abbott Orchard – Tree Removal on Private Property

The Commission discussed quotes to remove trees at Abbott Orchard on Bolton Road.

They agreed with Allard that the Commission should not pay to remove a tree on private property .

to remove a tree on . Allard will ask LSS to submit written reasons explaining: Why they want the trees removed Why they think the Conservation Commission should pay for removal on someone else’s land



Benches on Conservation Land – $500 to Start

The Commission talked about funding six benches on conservation land.

John Lee and Britt Argow agreed LSS should do what they can with the existing $500 already allocated.

already allocated. Lee asked how many locations; Allard said six benches are planned, but exact locations are not set.

are planned, but exact locations are not set. Jaye Waldron asked if any benches exist yet; Lee said the prototype is on top of Holy Hill .

. Jim Burns noted that Jim Gorss (not present) is the LSS liaison and should tell LSS to stay within the $500 and come back later if more money is needed.

New Spending Authority for the Conservation Agent

LSS asked if Conservation Agent Liz Allard could approve small project costs so they don’t have to wait for full Commission meetings.

Britt Argow moved to authorize the Conservation Agent to allocate up to $400.00 for projects under LSS’s purview.

for projects under LSS’s purview. Jaye Waldron seconded.

Motion passed unanimously by roll call.

There were no invoices to approve at this meeting.

Committee & Subcommittee Updates

Community Preservation Committee (CPC): No update.

No update. Land Stewardship Subcommittee (LSS): No update beyond items already discussed.

Open Space Committee (OSC)

OSC met that week and is working to meet with the Select Board about their Charter .

about their . The Open Space & Recreation Plan Action Plan has 9 goals .

has . OSC plans to assign 2–3 members to reach out to the Boards and Committees responsible for each goal.

to reach out to the Boards and Committees responsible for each goal. They did not finalize this at their last meeting and will continue the discussion next month (they are now meeting monthly).

OSC also asked Allard for the Commission’s CPC application (for Willard Farm):

OSC felt they should issue a recommendation on the application because it involves open space.

on the application because it involves open space. They asked for more information and suggested amending and removing some maps .

. Allard felt OSC had already shown support by listing the parcel as high priority in their Charter.

in their Charter. She asked John Lee to speak with Jim Lee to understand why OSC believes it must make a separate recommendation.

Deer Management Subcommittee (DMS)

Britt Argow said the DMS meeting was rescheduled to the following week .

. She reported a good start to the season : 3 deer taken so far ( two doe and one buck ) Two deer were taken on the same parcel .

:

Land Use Board (LUC)

No update.

Conservation Agent’s Report

An All Boards Meeting is scheduled for November 19, 2026 . Allard is preparing a single slide and will share it with the Commission at the November 5 meeting.

is scheduled for . On strategic planning, she is still waiting for a completion date from Jim Burns and Jaye Waldron for the Rules of Conservation Land Use.

Culvert Assessment Grant

A representative from the Natural River Watershed Association contacted Allard.

contacted Allard. They want to apply for a grant to assess 41 culverts in Harvard that have not yet been assessed.

to assess that have not yet been assessed. They requested a letter of support .

. Allard said she would draft the letter and send it the next day.

Enforcement & Compliance Updates

351 Ayer Road

The Constable tried to deliver an Enforcement Order .

tried to deliver an . Someone at the house said the applicant does not live there .

. The Constable posted the Order outside and took a photo.

and took a photo. Allard also left a copy at 351 Ayer Road and will keep trying to reach the applicant.

and will keep trying to reach the applicant. If she cannot reach them, she will consult Town Counsel about next steps.

Village at Robin Lane

Allard reported that stormwater is now reaching the first detention area .

. The applicant still plans to hydroseed the area to stabilize it.

the area to stabilize it. Allard believes a restoration plan will eventually be needed to return the area to a vegetated state, as originally required.

Adjournment & Exhibits

The meeting adjourned at 8:40pm after a unanimous vote by show of hands.

Referenced documents included: