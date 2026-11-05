🏛️ Hopedale Water & Sewer Nov 12 Hearing, Budget & Project Items

🏛️ Hopedale Water & Sewer: Nov 12 Hearing, Budget & Projects

The Hopedale Water & Sewer Commission will hold a hybrid meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM. It will take place in the Town Hall Meeting Room, 54 Hopedale Street, with remote access by Zoom (Meeting ID 896 9714 1242, Passcode 748798). The meeting will be recorded.

Public participation is allowed during the Public Comment section and the public hearing. If you join by video, you can raise your hand on camera or use the Zoom “Raise Your Hand” button. You may speak only after the Chair calls on you. Anyone who does not follow these rules may be removed from the meeting.

One consent item is listed: approval of the October 8, 2026 meeting minutes.

A key part of the night is a public hearing on proposed changes to:

Rules and regulations about tampering with the water system

Rules and fines for unauthorized use of water

The Commission will open the hearing, take comments and discuss, then close the hearing and vote on the proposed changes.

Under New Business, the Commission plans to discuss:

A budget update

Back Wash pumps – Change Order #5 (PCO 18)

A high water usage issue at 66 Dutcher

A 3 Crocket easement

A Mendon Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)

Under Old Business, they will review:

Project updates

Matters related to 75 Plain Street

The Greene Street well and pump station

There will also be a Manager’s Report/Update, followed by Public Comments and Board Member Comments. The agenda notes that:

It may be subject to change

Unanticipated items may be discussed

may be discussed Any listed item may be subject to a vote

At the end, the Commission plans to go into executive session, not returning to open session, under M.G.L. c. 30A, s. 21(a)(1) to discuss matters about an individual’s reputation, character, physical or mental health, or possible discipline or dismissal.

The hybrid format is allowed under state laws extending COVID-19 remote meeting measures, including Chapter 2 of the Acts of 2023, which extended remote provisions to March 31, 2025. The agenda was posted by Lisa M. Pedroli at 11:35 AM on November 5, 2026.