📅 Teen canvas pouch decorating at Tufts Library

Teens in grades 7–12 are invited to a Canvas Pouch Decorating workshop on Wednesday, November 18, 3:00–4:00 PM in the Teen Program Room at Tufts Library, 46 Broad Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.

All supplies are included, but registration is required and spaces are limited (10 spots total).

Weymouth Public Libraries is committed to accessibility. To request a reasonable modification so you can take part, contact the Reference Department at 781-340-5002 x43484 or reference@weymouth.ocln.org at least two weeks before the event.

Spots are filling, so sign up soon if your teen wants to join.