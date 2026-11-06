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Medway
📢 Medway Lions bottle & can drive on Nov. 7, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Medway Lions bottle & can drive on Nov. 7
The Medway Lions Club is holding its next Bottle and Can Drive on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
If you’d like to help, just:
- Put your redeemable bottles and cans at the end of your driveway
- Have them out by 8:30 a.m. that morning
Lions Club volunteers will come around to pick them up and turn your donations into charitable support for the Medway community.
Simple way to clear out your recyclables and do some good locally at the same time.
More Info: Medway Lions Bottle and Can Drive | Town of Medway
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