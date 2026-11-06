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📅 Register by Nov 13 for Blue Hills Showcase on Nov 24
9 days ago
📅 Explore Blue Hills programs at November 24 Showcase
Blue Hills Regional is hosting a Showcase on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 8:30–10:45 AM for middle school students to try out career and technical programs.
Students will:
- Spend half a school day on campus
- Choose 3 programs to visit (30 minutes each of hands-on activities)
Dress code (required for hands-on activities):
- Closed-toe shoes (sneakers recommended; no Crocs or sandals)
- Jeans or khaki pants only (no pajamas or sweatpants)
- Tops must cover stomach and shoulders
- Safety glasses provided and must be worn at all times
Transportation:
- Buses provided for: Avon, East Braintree, South Braintree, Galvin, Dedham, Pierce, Coakley, Randolph Community, Thurston middle schools
- Holbrook, charter, and private school students: parent/guardian must provide drop-off and pick-up
- Coakley students normally see 2 programs, or all 3 if a parent/guardian drops them off early
Register by: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Online form: https://form.jotform.com/252813344044047
- A permission slip will be emailed; print it and return it to your middle school.
More Info: Showcase
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