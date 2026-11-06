📅 Register by Nov 13 for Blue Hills Showcase on Nov 24

📅 Explore Blue Hills programs at November 24 Showcase Blue Hills Regional is hosting a Showcase on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 8:30–10:45 AM for middle school students to try out career and technical programs. Students will: Spend half a school day on campus

Choose 3 programs to visit (30 minutes each of hands-on activities) Dress code (required for hands-on activities): Closed-toe shoes (sneakers recommended; no Crocs or sandals )

(sneakers recommended; ) Jeans or khaki pants only (no pajamas or sweatpants)

(no pajamas or sweatpants) Tops must cover stomach and shoulders

Safety glasses provided and must be worn at all times Transportation: Buses provided for: Avon, East Braintree, South Braintree, Galvin, Dedham, Pierce, Coakley, Randolph Community, Thurston middle schools

middle schools Holbrook, charter, and private school students: parent/guardian must provide drop-off and pick-up

students: parent/guardian must provide drop-off and pick-up Coakley students normally see 2 programs, or all 3 if a parent/guardian drops them off early Register by: Friday, November 13, 2026 Online form: https://form.jotform.com/252813344044047

A permission slip will be emailed; print it and return it to your middle school.

More Info: Showcase