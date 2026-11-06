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Education

📅 Register by Nov 13 for Blue Hills Showcase on Nov 24

9 days ago
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📅 Explore Blue Hills programs at November 24 Showcase

Blue Hills Regional is hosting a Showcase on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 8:30–10:45 AM for middle school students to try out career and technical programs.

Students will:

  • Spend half a school day on campus
  • Choose 3 programs to visit (30 minutes each of hands-on activities)

Dress code (required for hands-on activities):

  • Closed-toe shoes (sneakers recommended; no Crocs or sandals)
  • Jeans or khaki pants only (no pajamas or sweatpants)
  • Tops must cover stomach and shoulders
  • Safety glasses provided and must be worn at all times

Transportation:

  • Buses provided for: Avon, East Braintree, South Braintree, Galvin, Dedham, Pierce, Coakley, Randolph Community, Thurston middle schools
  • Holbrook, charter, and private school students: parent/guardian must provide drop-off and pick-up
  • Coakley students normally see 2 programs, or all 3 if a parent/guardian drops them off early

Register by: Friday, November 13, 2026

  • Online form: https://form.jotform.com/252813344044047
  • A permission slip will be emailed; print it and return it to your middle school.

More Info: Showcase

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