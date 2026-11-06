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📅 Limited pumpkin pie garland craft on Nov. 12
8 days ago
📅 Make a cozy Pumpkin Pie Garland at the library
The Palmer Public Library is offering a take-and-make Pumpkin Pie Garland craft this November.
- Registration opens: November 5
- Program date & time: November 12 at 4:00 PM
- Location: Community Room at the Palmer Public Library
- Note: Supplies are limited, so sign up as soon as you can.
If you want a fun, fall-themed decoration, register for this craft and come to the library on November 12 to make your pumpkin pie garland.
More Info: Pumpkin Pie Garland - Palmer Public Library
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