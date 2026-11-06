undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Westminster
💰 Westminster Q2 water/sewer bills due Dec. 3, 2026
8 days ago
💰 Quarter 2 water/sewer bills due December 3
FY27 Quarter 2 Water/Sewer bills have been mailed and are due Thursday, December 3, 2026.
You can pay:
- In person at Town Hall (cash or check):
- Monday: 7:00am – 7:00pm
- Tuesday–Thursday: 7:30am – 4:30pm
- Friday: closed
- Drop box: Locked box in front of Town Hall for checks only (after hours)
- Online: By debit or credit card via the Online Payments tab at www.westminster-ma.gov
Make checks payable to “Town of Westminster.”
If you do not receive your bill, contact the Treasurer/Collector’s Office.
For questions about billing dates, rates, or usage, contact the Dept. of Public Works at 978-874-5572. DPW office hours are Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm.
More Info: Water/Sewer Bills Quarter 2 • Westminster, MA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1