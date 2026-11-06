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Westminster

💰 Westminster Q2 water/sewer bills due Dec. 3, 2026

8 days ago
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💰 Quarter 2 water/sewer bills due December 3

FY27 Quarter 2 Water/Sewer bills have been mailed and are due Thursday, December 3, 2026.

You can pay:

  • In person at Town Hall (cash or check):
    • Monday: 7:00am – 7:00pm
    • Tuesday–Thursday: 7:30am – 4:30pm
    • Friday: closed
  • Drop box: Locked box in front of Town Hall for checks only (after hours)
  • Online: By debit or credit card via the Online Payments tab at www.westminster-ma.gov

Make checks payable to “Town of Westminster.”

If you do not receive your bill, contact the Treasurer/Collector’s Office.

For questions about billing dates, rates, or usage, contact the Dept. of Public Works at 978-874-5572. DPW office hours are Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm.

More Info: Water/Sewer Bills Quarter 2 • Westminster, MA

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