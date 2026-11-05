📅 Fall Book Sale at Berkshire Athenaeum Nov. 7

📅 Fall Book Sale at Berkshire Athenaeum

The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum Fall Book Sale continues on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The sale takes place at the Berkshire Athenaeum, One Wendell Avenue, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

It’s open to everyone — adults, teens, and kids. Just stop by during sale hours to browse and buy books.

If you’re looking to stock up on reading for yourself or your family, mark your calendar and swing by the library on November 7.