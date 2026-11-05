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Brewster

📅 Veterans Day ceremony & Town office closures in Brewster

7 days ago
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📅 Veterans Day ceremony & Town office closures in Brewster

Brewster will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:00 AM on the front lawn of the Council on Aging.

If the weather is bad, the ceremony will move to the Fire Department.

In observance of Veterans Day, all Town offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, including:

  • Town Hall
  • Ladies Library
  • Recycling Center

Regular hours will start again on Thursday, November 12.

Questions? Contact the Town Manager’s office at (508) 896-3701 x1100 or [email protected].

More Info: Veterans Day Ceremony & Closings • Brewster, MA

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