⚠️ Nov 23 Zoom hearing on 17 Crane Ave zoning setback change

⚠️ Zoning Board hearing on 17 Crane Ave addition (setback change)

The Maynard Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a remote public hearing on a Special Permit request for 17 Crane Avenue, Maynard, MA 01754.

When: Monday, November 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM

What: Owners are seeking a Special Permit to build an addition that would extend an existing left side setback nonconformity (required 15 ft , currently 12 ft , proposed 0 ft ).

Owners are seeking a to build an addition that would extend an existing (required , currently , proposed ). Where: Remote via Zoom Video: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87931897725?pwd=TjVVNVNnWEJmMmNEazVrY1FoZENvZz09 Meeting ID: 879 3189 7725 Passcode: 515693 Phone (audio only): (646) 558-8656 (use same Meeting ID and Passcode)

Remote via

You can join the hearing to listen or share comments. To review the application and plans, contact the Office of Municipal Services at 978-897-1302 or oms@townofmaynard.net.