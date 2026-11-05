📅 School picture re-take day on November 12, 2026

📅 School picture re-take day is November 12, 2026

School photos are getting a second chance.

Picture re-takes are scheduled for November 12, 2026 (all day). The event listing does not give a specific school name or details about ordering, so families are asked to reach out directly.

If your student missed picture day or you’d like a new photo taken, contact your child’s school for:

Exact times

Location in the building

Any forms or payment needed

Date: November 12, 2026

Time: All day (check with school for your student’s time)

More info: Contact the school for more information