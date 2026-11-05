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Greenfield
📅 School picture re-take day on November 12, 2026
6 days ago
📅 School picture re-take day is November 12, 2026
School photos are getting a second chance.
Picture re-takes are scheduled for November 12, 2026 (all day). The event listing does not give a specific school name or details about ordering, so families are asked to reach out directly.
If your student missed picture day or you’d like a new photo taken, contact your child’s school for:
- Exact times
- Location in the building
- Any forms or payment needed
Date: November 12, 2026
Time: All day (check with school for your student’s time)
More info: Contact the school for more information
More Info: Picture Re-Takes | Greenfield Public Schools
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