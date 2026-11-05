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📅 Spanish-English singalong for ages 0–5 at Putterham

5 days ago
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📅 Bilingual family singalong at Putterham Library

Bring your little ones to a fun Spanish and English singalong at the Putterham Library Meeting Room on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 10:30–11:00 AM.

Guest educator Jessi from SolBe Learning will lead a morning of stories, songs, and interactive activities that:

  • introduce simple Spanish words
  • spark kids’ imagination
  • help build a love of reading from an early age

This in-person program is recommended for ages 0–5 and their families.

Just show up at Putterham Library a little before 10:30 AM and enjoy 30 minutes of music and language fun with your kids.

More Info: Spanish and English Family Singalong: ¡Viva Vocabu...

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