📅 Spanish-English singalong for ages 0–5 at Putterham

📅 Bilingual family singalong at Putterham Library

Bring your little ones to a fun Spanish and English singalong at the Putterham Library Meeting Room on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 10:30–11:00 AM.

Guest educator Jessi from SolBe Learning will lead a morning of stories, songs, and interactive activities that:

introduce simple Spanish words

spark kids’ imagination

help build a love of reading from an early age

This in-person program is recommended for ages 0–5 and their families.

Just show up at Putterham Library a little before 10:30 AM and enjoy 30 minutes of music and language fun with your kids.