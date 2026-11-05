⚠️ Gloucester city offices closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Gloucester city offices closed for Veterans Day

City offices in Gloucester will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

Offices will reopen with normal business hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

If you need to handle anything like permits, payments, or other city services, plan to visit or call before November 11 or wait until November 12 when offices are open again.