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Local Authority
⚠️ Cart swap instructions for new trash & recycling program
5 days ago
⚠️ Trash & recycling cart swaps start Nov. 9 in Gloucester
If you asked the City for different trash or recycling cart sizes, the cart swap process starts November 9.
Here’s what to do:
- On your regular collection day, put your carts out as usual.
- After they’re emptied, leave any cart that needs to be swapped or removed at the curb through the end of the following day.
- Your cart will be collected and swapped the day after your normal collection day.
- If your cart is not swapped by 7 PM the day after your normal collection day, bring it back in and repeat the process the next week.
Important: Wednesday, November 11 is a holiday, so all collection that week is delayed one day.
The City notes the swap process may take more than one week, so you might need to repeat these steps.
More Info: New Trash and Recycling Program Cart Swap • Glouce...
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