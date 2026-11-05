⚠️ Cart swap instructions for new trash & recycling program

⚠️ Trash & recycling cart swaps start Nov. 9 in Gloucester

If you asked the City for different trash or recycling cart sizes, the cart swap process starts November 9.

Here’s what to do:

On your regular collection day , put your carts out as usual.

, put your carts out as usual. After they’re emptied, leave any cart that needs to be swapped or removed at the curb through the end of the following day .

through the end of the . Your cart will be collected and swapped the day after your normal collection day.

your normal collection day. If your cart is not swapped by 7 PM the day after your normal collection day, bring it back in and repeat the process the next week.

Important: Wednesday, November 11 is a holiday, so all collection that week is delayed one day.

The City notes the swap process may take more than one week, so you might need to repeat these steps.