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Local Authority

⚠️ Cart swap instructions for new trash & recycling program

5 days ago
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⚠️ Trash & recycling cart swaps start Nov. 9 in Gloucester

If you asked the City for different trash or recycling cart sizes, the cart swap process starts November 9.

Here’s what to do:

  • On your regular collection day, put your carts out as usual.
  • After they’re emptied, leave any cart that needs to be swapped or removed at the curb through the end of the following day.
  • Your cart will be collected and swapped the day after your normal collection day.
  • If your cart is not swapped by 7 PM the day after your normal collection day, bring it back in and repeat the process the next week.

Important: Wednesday, November 11 is a holiday, so all collection that week is delayed one day.

The City notes the swap process may take more than one week, so you might need to repeat these steps.

More Info: New Trash and Recycling Program Cart Swap • Glouce...

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