undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Old Rochester schools hiring multiple substitute roles
💼 Substitute jobs open across Old Rochester schools
Old Rochester Regional School District and MA Superintendency Union #55 are hiring substitutes in all schools.
They need:
- Substitute teachers
- Substitute instructional assistants
- Substitute nurses
- Substitute cafeteria staff
You can choose to work in one school, a few schools, or all schools, depending on what fits your schedule.
To get started, apply online using the district’s Substitute Teachers and Instructional Assistants application links. If you’re interested in nurse or cafeteria substitute roles, reach out to the district office for more details on how to apply.
This can be a good option if you want flexible, school-day work in the Old Rochester school community.
More Info: Post Details - Old Rochester Regional School Distr...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.