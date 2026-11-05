📢 Old Rochester schools hiring multiple substitute roles

💼 Substitute jobs open across Old Rochester schools

Old Rochester Regional School District and MA Superintendency Union #55 are hiring substitutes in all schools.

They need:

Substitute teachers

Substitute instructional assistants

Substitute nurses

Substitute cafeteria staff

You can choose to work in one school, a few schools, or all schools, depending on what fits your schedule.

To get started, apply online using the district’s Substitute Teachers and Instructional Assistants application links. If you’re interested in nurse or cafeteria substitute roles, reach out to the district office for more details on how to apply.

This can be a good option if you want flexible, school-day work in the Old Rochester school community.