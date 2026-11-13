WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has agreed to delay enforcement of new federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) stocking standards for at least 90 days, providing convenience stores and other small food retailers additional time to comply with expanded inventory requirements that took effect on November 4.

On Friday, November 13, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the nationwide delay following discussions with President Donald Trump and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The decision follows months of pressure from convenience retailers, industry associations, and lawmakers, who warned that the requirements could jeopardize stores’ participation in SNAP.

The agreement marks another instance of cooperation between Trump and Mamdani, who have developed a cordial working relationship despite their political differences. At a February White House meeting, Mamdani advocated for a Columbia University student who was later released from immigration detention. The two also agreed in September to advance discussions about a major housing development in Queens, building on earlier meetings and ongoing communication.

“Today’s announcement is a victory for convenience retailers across the country,” said Margaret Mannion, director of government relations at NACS. “NACS has been working to secure a delay of these standards for many months.”

The updated standards, finalized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in May, increase the minimum number of qualifying food varieties that participating retailers must stock from three to seven across four categories: dairy, grains, protein, and vegetables or fruits.

Retailers must maintain at least three units of each variety, for a total of 84 units across 28 varieties, and perishable products must be available in at least three categories.

As MMR previously reported, convenience retailers sought a six-month extension to address challenges with shelf space, refrigeration, product sourcing, and distribution schedules.

NACS played a central role in the effort, coordinating with industry partners and lawmakers and contributing to three formal letters requesting additional compliance time. One letter was signed by 12 U.S. senators, and another garnered support from nearly 250 retailers.

The association also worked with NATSO, which represents travel centers and truck stops, and with SIGMA, which represents fuel marketers, to press USDA for clearer implementation guidance.

On September 4, the USDA released initial guidance, followed later that month by additional information and a stocking standards calculator. However, the agency did not publish updated frequently asked questions until October 30, about three business days before the original compliance deadline.

Retailers argued that the limited implementation window made it difficult to adjust inventories, establish new supplier relationships, and determine which products would qualify under the standards.

Mamdani also requested a six-month delay, warning that New York City’s approximately 10,000 bodegas and corner stores faced significant compliance challenges. More than 100 store owners contacted his office to express concerns about potentially losing their SNAP authorization.

Before Friday’s announcement, USDA had maintained its November 4 implementation deadline and said that compliance would be assessed when retailers applied for or renewed their SNAP authorization.

The delay gives retailers more time to implement operational changes, but the underlying stocking requirements remain in place.

More than 117,000 convenience stores nationwide participate in SNAP, representing nearly half of all authorized retailers, according to NACS. The association has warned that losing authorization could reduce access to food for households in rural and underserved urban communities.

“These standards increase the amount of healthy food on shelves,” Mannion said. “Thanks to President Trump and Mayor Mamdani, retailers have the time they need to make sure that they can continue to serve SNAP customers.”

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