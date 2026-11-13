SUNBURY, Pa. — Weis Markets, on behalf of the Weis Markets Charitable Foundation, has donated $140,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) — a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases, including MS and ALS. Representatives from Weis Markets presented the check to PVA on November 13 at the company’s Nottingham, MD, store.

This contribution was generated through a comprehensive four-week customer fundraising initiative during October, combined with a donation from the Weis Markets Charitable Foundation. These funds will help PVA continue to deliver critical services and resources to disabled veterans and their families, while also advancing accessibility, protecting disability rights, and creating greater opportunities for people with disabilities nationwide.

“Veterans have long been an important part of our Weis Markets team and the communities we serve,” said Maria Rizzo, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for Weis Markets. “Since 2016, we’ve been proud to support PVA through our giving, helping fund the care, benefits and opportunities veterans have earned. We’re thankful to our customers and associates for their continued generosity, which makes this support possible for veterans and their families.”

“Partnerships like the one we share with Weis Markets make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans and their families,” said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “Their generosity helps PVA deliver vital services and support to veterans in communities across the country. We're grateful for Weis Markets' longstanding commitment and the customers and associates who make this partnership possible.”

PVA’s partnership with Weis Markets dates back to 2016 and has resulted in a contribution of more than $3 million to PVA over the last 10 years. Weis has also helped raise awareness about accessibility through initiatives, such as PVA’s “Honor the Spot” public service announcement. Filmed in the parking lot of Weis’ Brunswick, Maryland, store, the PSA highlights the importance of keeping accessible parking spaces available for people who rely on them.