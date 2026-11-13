ANKENY, Iowa – Casey’s is offering discounted pizzas during Thanksgiving week, including $12 pan pizzas from November 25–27 and 40% off all pizzas on November 28, as the convenience store retailer aims to attract customers looking for affordable holiday-gathering meals.

The promotions, announced ahead of Thanksgiving, are available through the Casey’s mobile app. Customers can purchase any pan pizza for $12, plus tax, from Wednesday, November 25, through Friday, November 27, using promo code HOLIDAY. The offer follows the October launch of Casey’s first pan pizza, which features a square crust and edge-to-edge toppings.

On Saturday, November 28, customers can receive 40% off any size or type of pizza using promo code TOUCHDOWN. The discount is part of Casey’s ongoing Gameday Saturday promotion, which runs through January 2, 2027.

“Whether our guests are picking up a freshly made pizza for a football watch party or filling up at the pump on their way home for the holidays, they can expect to get more for their money at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “With more than 11 million Casey’s Rewards members, we are seeing that value resonates and gives guests even more reasons to choose us.”

The promotions come as Casey’s continues to emphasize value through its prepared food offerings and loyalty program. According to a recent company survey, eight in 10 Casey’s Rewards members said the retailer offers good value for the money.

Since launching in 2019, Casey’s Rewards has delivered more than $855 million in value to its members. In 2025, the program’s top 1 million points earners saved more than $100 on average through rewards and discounts.

Members earn points on eligible purchases, including double points on whole pizzas, and can redeem them for Casey’s Cash, fuel discounts, or donations to schools through the company’s Cash for Classrooms initiative. Casey’s said additional promotional offers are planned for December.

The company operates nearly 3,000 convenience stores and ranks as the third-largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

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