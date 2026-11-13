NEW YORK – retailmediaIQ is recognizing 32 industry leaders as its 2026 People Who Made a Difference honorees, celebrating executives whose leadership, innovation, and contributions have helped shape retailing, pharmacy, consumer health, and the consumer products industry.

The annual recognition honors individuals across the retail marketplace, including major retailers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and industry associations. This year’s recipients have played key roles in advancing business growth, strengthening industry partnerships, improving the consumer experience, and addressing challenges facing the sector.

The honorees span a broad range of industries, from merchandising, pharmacy operations, and supply chain management to retail media, consumer insights, digital transformation, and health care innovation. Their achievements reflect the leadership and collaboration that continue to drive the retail industry forward.

The 2026 honorees will be celebrated at a reception on Wednesday, December 2, at the PUBLIC Hotel in New York City. The event will bring together industry executives, colleagues, and business partners to recognize their contributions and achievements.

Each recipient is featured in the November 2026 issue of Mass Market Retailers/Chain Drug Review, with individual profiles highlighting their accomplishments, professional experience, and contributions to the industry.

Below are the 32 People Who Made a Difference honorees for 2026, listed alphabetically by last name. Click a name to read the full profile.

Mass Market Retailers | 32 honorees

People Who Made a Difference 2026

Meet this year’s honorees. Select a name to read the full profile.

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