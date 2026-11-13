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MMR recognizes 32 People Who Made a Difference in 2026
By Thorvardur de Shong,9 days ago
NEW YORK – retailmediaIQ is recognizing 32 industry leaders as its 2026 People Who Made a Difference honorees, celebrating executives whose leadership, innovation, and contributions have helped shape retailing, pharmacy, consumer health, and the consumer products industry.
The annual recognition honors individuals across the retail marketplace, including major retailers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and industry associations. This year’s recipients have played key roles in advancing business growth, strengthening industry partnerships, improving the consumer experience, and addressing challenges facing the sector.
The honorees span a broad range of industries, from merchandising, pharmacy operations, and supply chain management to retail media, consumer insights, digital transformation, and health care innovation. Their achievements reflect the leadership and collaboration that continue to drive the retail industry forward.
The 2026 honorees will be celebrated at a reception on Wednesday, December 2, at the PUBLIC Hotel in New York City. The event will bring together industry executives, colleagues, and business partners to recognize their contributions and achievements.
Each recipient is featured in the November 2026 issue of Mass Market Retailers/Chain Drug Review, with individual profiles highlighting their accomplishments, professional experience, and contributions to the industry.NOVEMBER ISSUE Read the Digital Edition Read the Digital Edition →
Below are the 32 People Who Made a Difference honorees for 2026, listed alphabetically by last name. Click a name to read the full profile.
Mass Market Retailers | 32 honorees
People Who Made a Difference 2026
Meet this year’s honorees. Select a name to read the full profile.
- Steve Anderson NACDS
- Julie Barber Walmart
- Mark Baum FMI
- Mike Bloom GPM Investments
- Greg Bradley Foundation Consumer Healthcare
- Lauren Brindley Ulta Beauty
- Andy Crawford KeySource
- Seth Dallaire Walmart
- Anthony DalPonte Albertsons Cos.
- Chris DeWolf Lil’ Drug Store Products
- Parbinder Dhariwal CVS Health
- John Dillaway Ascend Laboratories
- Kim Frazier Sam’s Club
- Dan Funk Associated Wholesale Grocers
- Meghan Galligan Ahold Delhaize USA
- Jack Gayton The Vitamin Shoppe
- Leslie Leonard Walmart
- Sally Lyons Wyatt Circana
- Scott Melville CHPA
- Andrea Mondoni Beiersdorf
- Jackie Morse Meijer
- Joe Mueller Acosta Group
- Brian Nightengale Inmar
- Amanda Nusz Target
- Tanvi Patel Amazon Pharmacy
- Tim Roth Kenvue
- Michael Rudolph Piping Rock
- Joe Sta-Romana Haleon
- Richard Stephens Costco
- Pamela Stewart Coca-Cola
- Joan Willat Sephora
- Mike Wysong CARE Pharmacies
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