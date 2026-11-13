NEW YORK — Toys"R"Us announced that more than 160 standalone stores are now open across the U.S. through its partnership with Go! Retail Group, significantly expanding the toy retailer's national footprint. The company is also opening a new standalone location in New York City's Grand Central Terminal, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Nov. 20 ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Rendering of the new Toys"R"Us store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

The expansion builds on a rollout first announced in September and adds to the brand's existing presence in Macy's stores nationwide. The new standalone locations give shoppers additional opportunities to visit Toys"R"Us stores as the retailer continues to grow its U.S. presence.

Located inside Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, the new store will offer a curated assortment of trending toys, collectibles and seasonal gifts from brands including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels and Pokémon, along with merchandise tied to popular entertainment franchises. The location is designed to serve commuters, tourists, gift shoppers and collectors visiting one of New York City's busiest destinations.

To celebrate the opening, Toys"R"Us will host a grand opening event at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 featuring mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe and giveaways for the first 50 customers.

"Opening 120 new standalone stores across the country in just a few months is an incredible achievement for Toys"R"Us, and we're thrilled to build on that momentum with a new store at New York City's iconic Grand Central Terminal," said Jamie Uitdenhowen, executive vice president of Toys"R"Us at WHP Global. The company continues to expand its global reach, operating more than 1,800 stores across 37 countries.

Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group, said the partnership has helped bring the Toys"R"Us brand to more communities nationwide and that the holiday season remains an ideal time to introduce new stores to shoppers.

Customers can find store locations and shop the retailer's holiday assortment through the Toys"R"Us store locator.