PHILADELPHIA — Kimberly-Clark won gold for its Tylenol campaign with Amazon and the Manning brothers, while Haleon earned the top public health award for its partnership with Walmart and Remote Area Medical at the 2026 U.S. Self-Care Marketing Awards.

The awards were presented Nov. 11 at the Health In Hand Foundation’s 11th annual gala at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. The event drew 330 attendees from 97 companies and recognized marketing by Consumer Healthcare Products Association members across over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements and OTC medical devices.

Kimberly-Clark’s Tylenol campaign, supported by Amazon, Whalar and Omaha Productions, won the omnichannel shopper category. LifeStyles Healthcare took silver for “Dump Lame Valentines,” while Haleon earned bronze for a campaign with CVS Media Exchange and Reddit.

Haleon won four awards, including gold for its public health campaign and bronze for both “Pass the TUMS” and the launch of Sensodyne Clinical Repair, as well as an omnichannel award. Bayer Consumer Health earned silver in public health for “Bayer Aspirin: See Your Risk,” while Kimberly-Clark took bronze for “Listerine Wash Your Mouth.”

In the digital categories, Kobayashi Consumer Products won gold in the under-$5 million budget category for “Beyond Breath Line World.” Opella won gold in the over-$5 million category for “Aspercreme: The 58-Year-Old Rookie.” Boiron’s “Oscillococcinum Pronunciation Challenge” earned silver in the under-$5 million category and won the People’s Choice Award.

Cadence OTC won gold in the under-$5 million category for launching its UTI Emergency Relief Kit, while Blistex took silver for its Ivarest Poison Ivy Oil Removal & Itch Relief Pad. In the above-$5 million category, Bayer Consumer Health won gold for launching MiraFAST Soft Chews, and Reckitt took silver for its Mucinex Kickstart Severe Congestion & Cough campaign.

The gala also featured the foundation’s 2026 consumer education and public health initiatives. CHPA’s educational foundation, Health In Hand, provides evidence-based guidance on choosing and using self-care products.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate all of our finalists and winners, but we’re equally grateful to everyone who joined us and continues to support Health In Hand’s critical mission to help consumers make safe, informed self-care decisions,” said Mary Leonard, the foundation’s executive director.

CHPA also held its November board meeting in Philadelphia and welcomed Lilia Fusa, Colgate-Palmolive’s senior vice president and general manager of North America oral care, as its newest director.