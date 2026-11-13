LITITZ, Pa. – This week Weis Markets celebrated the grand reopening of its Lititz store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming customers back to a completely remodeled location featuring new amenities, upgraded departments and an enhanced shopping experience ahead of the holiday season.

Located at 740 S. Broad St., the store underwent extensive renovations after closing in July due to storm damage. To ensure continued access to pharmacy services during repairs, Weis Markets opened a temporary pharmacy in the store parking lot in August.

The remodeled store features:

A completely redesigned interior with updated flooring, finishes and brighter lighting throughout the store

A new Gas N' Go Fuel Center with convenient access from both the front and rear of the property

An upgraded deli offering expanded selections, including local products

An updated pharmacy with an expanded consultation room

An enhanced produce department with expanded variety and new décor

A refreshed beer café

An upgraded floral department near the store entrance

Renovated restrooms

A new roof and updated HVAC and mechanical systems

Refreshed exterior landscaping

“We are delighted to reopen our Lititz store. While the storm damage in July forced us to close for several months, we used the opportunity to not only repair the store, but also to enhance the shopping experience for our customers,” said Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets Chief Operating Officer. “We are grateful to the Borough of Lititz for its professionalism and commitment to its community throughout the approval and inspection process. We also appreciate the support of our associates and the patience of our customers. Our first step was re-opening a temporary pharmacy and the Gas N’ Go Fuel Center, and now we’re pleased to welcome everyone back to the store, where they’ll find more fresh food choices and new conveniences.”

As part of the grand reopening festivities, Weis Markets presented donations to several local organizations in recognition of their service and support, including the Lititz Fire Department, Lititz Police Department, Lititz Warwick Community Chest, Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, and the Warwick School District Student Services Fund.

The reopening ceremony included a ribbon-cutting and check presentation attended by Weis Markets associates, community leaders and representatives from local nonprofit organizations.