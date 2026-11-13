GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General and its pOpshelf banner are now available for same-day delivery via the Instacart Marketplace, expanding online shopping access to approximately 20,000 stores in 48 states.

The nationwide rollout, announced Tuesday, November 10, allows customers to order groceries, household essentials, health and beauty products, and seasonal merchandise from their local Dollar General or pOpshelf stores. Orders can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes, depending on availability.

“As our customers’ needs evolve, we’re continuing to expand the ways they can shop with Dollar General,” said Tony Rogers, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “We’re proud to now be live on Instacart, giving customers in communities across the country another way to get everyday essentials on their schedule.”

The partnership gives Instacart customers access to Dollar General’s selection of pantry staples, fresh groceries, cleaning supplies, personal care products, over-the-counter medications, baby products, and pet supplies.

“Dollar General is a trusted part of communities across the country, and as one of the largest store footprints on Instacart, we’re excited to bring that reach to customers nationwide,” said Ryan Hamburger, chief commercial officer at Instacart. “Whether it’s a weekly shop or a quick top-up, Instacart customers can now get groceries, pantry staples, and household essentials delivered right to their door.”

To mark the launch, Instacart is offering eligible first-time Dollar General customers $10 off qualifying orders of $50 or more through December 31.

Dollar General joins more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace. The expansion strengthens Instacart’s presence in the discount retail segment and offers Dollar General customers another option for convenient shopping and home delivery.

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