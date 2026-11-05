Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn gains momentum as retail distribution expands

WINDERMERE, Fla. — SNAX-Sational Brands, a leading innovator in branded snack foods, announces the continued retail expansion of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn, developed in partnership with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Guy Fieri.

The innovative microwave popcorn line is gaining significant commercial traction as retail distribution expands across the United States, with additional North American and international market expansion opportunities underway.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn is now available at leading regional retailers, including ShopRite, Giant Food/Landover, Raley's, Gelson's, Wegmans, and Associated Grocers Northeast.

Building on this growing retail presence, SNAX-Sational Brands is announcing two significant retail distribution milestones:

Publix Super Markets — November 2026: Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn is scheduled to begin rolling out at Publix supermarkets.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn is scheduled to begin rolling out at Publix supermarkets. Walmart — March 2027: The brand is scheduled to expand its retail presence through a rollout at participating Walmart stores.

These developments represent important steps in establishing Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn as an exciting new competitor in the microwave popcorn category.

ANOTHER BIG HIT FOR GUY FIERI'S FLAVORTOWN BRAND

"We're excited to see the tremendous acceptance from our retail partners across multiple trade channels as Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn reaches more shelves," said Mike Hagan, CEO of SNAX-Sational Brands, licensee and distributor of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve our current authorized retail partners, and I'm particularly pleased to share that Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn is scheduled to roll out across Publix supermarkets this November and Walmart stores in March 2027. These are significant milestones for the brand and a testament to the excitement our innovative product line is generating across the retail community."

Hagan continued, "We anticipate adding more major retail banners across North America in the coming months. Combined with our international expansion initiatives, we believe Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn has tremendous potential to reach millions of additional consumers and establish a meaningful position in the category."

BRINGING FLAVORTOWN TO THE MICROWAVE POPCORN AISLE

Guy Fieri has built an extraordinary culinary and entertainment brand around his passion for bold flavors, creative food experiences, and his signature Flavortown personality.

Now, that same energy and innovation are being brought directly into consumers' homes through a distinctive microwave popcorn experience.

The product line features five innovative flavors, each designed to deliver the excitement, personality, and bold taste associated with Guy Fieri's Flavortown brand:

Big Bite Butter — A bold, buttery popcorn experience.

— A bold, buttery popcorn experience. Cinnamon Butter Bomb — A distinctive sweet and buttery flavor combination.

— A distinctive sweet and buttery flavor combination. Mexican Street Corn — Inspired by the vibrant, savory flavors of Mexican street corn.

— Inspired by the vibrant, savory flavors of Mexican street corn. Straight Up Popcorn — A classic popcorn experience with Flavortown attitude.

— A classic popcorn experience with Flavortown attitude. Prime Time Kettle — A delicious balance of sweet and salty kettle-style popcorn.

All five varieties are made without artificial colors, are OU Kosher certified, and are gluten-free, delivering flavor innovation alongside product attributes valued by today's consumers.

INNOVATIVE FLAVORS, ICONIC PERSONALITY AND SHELF-STOPPING PACKAGING

"We're proud to partner with Guy Fieri to bring a new level of flavor, innovation, and personality to the microwave popcorn aisle," said Hagan.

"Guy is universally recognized for creating bold, unforgettable food experiences. Together, we've developed a product lineup that delivers big flavor, quality ingredients, and fun in every bag. We believe consumers are ready for a more exciting microwave popcorn experience, and this collection delivers exactly that."

Beyond its innovative flavor profiles, the Flavortown product line features dynamic, high-impact packaging designed to stand out in a category traditionally dominated by conventional flavors and familiar packaging formats.

"Our retail partners spoke, we listened, and we answered," Hagan added. "By combining Guy Fieri's powerful Flavortown brand identity, creative packaging, and innovative flavor profiles, we've created a product that truly stands out on the shelf. Our objective is to disrupt and reinvigorate the microwave popcorn category by giving consumers something new, exciting, and delicious. The enthusiastic retail acceptance we're experiencing reinforces our belief that this product line can be a game changer!"

EXPANDING RETAIL DISTRIBUTION AND BUILDING A GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY

As SNAX-Sational Brands continues expanding distribution of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn, the company is focused on establishing a broad commercial presence across multiple retail channels, including supermarkets, mass merchandise, club stores, convenience, specialty retail, and international distribution.

The upcoming Publix and Walmart rollouts are expected to significantly expand the brand's consumer visibility and accessibility while providing a foundation for additional retailer authorizations and distribution opportunities.

"Securing authorization from a new retail partner is always an important achievement," stated Hagan. "Every additional retailer and every new store represents another opportunity for consumers to discover the unique flavors, personality, and quality of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn."

"The microwave popcorn category has been ready for a fresh approach. We believe the combination of Guy Fieri's broad consumer appeal, innovative flavor development, and our expanding distribution network creates a compelling opportunity for sustained growth."

THE FUTURE OF FLAVORTOWN IS JUST HEATING UP!

With retail momentum building across North America and international expansion opportunities progressing, SNAX-Sational Brands remains focused on growing Guy Fieri's Flavortown Microwave Popcorn into a widely distributed and differentiated snack brand.

"We're proud of what we've accomplished with Guy and our retail partners, but we're even more excited about what's ahead," concluded Hagan.

"From our existing regional retail partners to our upcoming Publix and Walmart launches, we're building a strong foundation for long-term growth. And with additional major retail opportunities and international expansion on the horizon, Flavortown is just getting started!"

For more information, visit www.FlavortownPopcorn.com.

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